BRISTOL, Tenn. — William McCloud, who was previously connected to the Evelyn Boswell Amber Alert case, was arrested Sunday morning on unrelated charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the child he had with her the previous night, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
According to the SCSO release, William Boyde McCloud, 34, was over at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Bristol, Tennessee for dinner Saturday night.
McCloud’s girlfriend told the SCSO that while over at her house, McCloud began to assault her. She also told the deputies she believed he may have been under the influence of crystal methamphetamine.
The ex-girlfriend told deputies while McCloud was assaulting her, their 8-year-old child attempted to intervene and was struck by McCloud.
Deputies located McCloud at a nearby residence Sunday morning, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County jail, the SCSO release states.
He was charged with domestic assault, child abuse, child neglect and violation of an order of protection.
A magistrate judge set the bond for McCloud at $50,000, and he remained incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail on Sunday afternoon.
