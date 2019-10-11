ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired will host its White Cane Day Walk on Tuesday in Abingdon.
The event happens as part of the Blind Americans Equality Day Proclamation, acknowledging the abilities of people who are blind and to promote equal opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk using white canes and guide dogs to experience mobility as an individual with vision impairment.
Participants are slated to gather at the Post Office, 300 W. Main St., and the walk will commence at 11 a.m., with everyone encouraged to wear red or white.
For more information, call 276-642-7301 or email kathy.malone@dbvi.virginia.gov.
