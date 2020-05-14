BRISTOL, Va. — A portion of Piedmont Avenue will be closed this weekend to allow two city restaurants to offer extended al fresco dining.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday the state will enter phase one of his planned reopening of businesses statewide. That includes allowing restaurants — which have been restricted through the COVID-19 pandemic to just offering takeout and delivery — to allow patrons to dine outside.
On Tuesday, Bristol Virginia City Council unanimously approved a plan to cordon off one block of Piedmont Avenue between State Street and the Goode Street/Winston’s Alley intersection from Friday afternoon until midnight Saturday. The closing will allow downtown eateries the Burger Bar and Quaker Steak and Lube to place tables and chairs in the street.
“The reason for this is the governor, in his executive order 61, states restaurants in the commonwealth of Virginia are allowed to open for outside dining only in conjunction with takeout and delivery,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “The closure of Piedmont will allow for increased capacity of the two restaurants — Burger Bar and Quaker Steak — for the reopening this weekend.”
All restrictions as to social distancing must be followed and participating restaurants have received a copy of those guidelines, Eads said.
Outdoor dining is expected to be available starting around 4 p.m. Friday.
Restaurants across State Street and other parts of Tennessee are already open for indoor dining, with some limitations.
“We feel it’s important to support our downtown businesses — and any business here in the city — during this pandemic,” Eads said. “We did reach out to all the restaurants downtown that would have the ability to host outside dining to see if they would be willing to do so. Burger Bar and Quaker Steak were the only two who requested we do this for them.”
In response to a question from Vice Mayor Bill Hartley regarding whether this would be a recurring request until restaurants are allowed to open, Eads said that is uncertain.
“I think we’ll wait and see how the turnout is,” Eads said. “It may be I come to you all on the called meeting on May 21 and ask for another closure on the 22nd. A lot may depend on weather.”
The city manager said other restaurants have parking lots or other spaces to offer outdoor dining — if they wish — but the downtown eateries don’t have that opportunity.
Alcohol sales can only occur within fenced outdoor areas on the premises of restaurants, but no alcohol can be carried into or served to patrons in the street, Eads said in response to questions by Mayor Neal Osborne and Hartley.
Concrete “Jersey” walls will be placed across Piedmont on both ends of the area, Eads said, and removed after midnight.
