Parts of the region may wake up Monday to the second measurable snowfall of the season.
National Weather Service offices in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky issued a winter weather advisory for much of the region and a winter storm warning for higher elevations, lasting from Sunday night through Monday. The forecasts are all part of a major low pressure system bringing heavy rains and winter conditions to the Midwest and Northeast.
Through Monday, about 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, but some mountainous areas could receive more, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Snow and rain are expected to begin falling between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. — as temperatures drop into the low 30s — and continue until midmorning before tapering off in the Tri-Cities, according to the Morristown office of the weather service.
Snow could continue across the higher elevations through Monday night.
Snowfall totals in the Tri-Cities area are expected to range from a trace to less than an inch, with up to 2 inches forecast in the mountains of Wise and Russell counties.
“Significant” snowfall up to 9 inches is possible in some of the highest elevations, mainly above 3,000 feet, causing hazardous travel conditions with blowing snow.
The Blacksburg Virginia NWS office forecast up to 6 inches of snow in Tazewell and Bluefield.
Up to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall atop Black Mountain along the Kentucky-Virginia border, according to the NWS office in Jackson, Kentucky.
Motorists are urged to slow down, don’t rely on cruise control, leave ample distance between them and other vehicles and postpone travel unless absolutely necessary.
Afternoon high temperatures Monday are expected to only reach the upper 30s with a slight chance of precipitation through late afternoon into early evening.
Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will likely remain in the lower 30s with a slight chance of precipitation continuing into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 30s before climbing back into the 40s by Wednesday.
