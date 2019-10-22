ABINGDON, Va. — Officers at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are once again participating in “No Shave November” to raise funds for the ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I have asked each member who is willing to participate to make a contribution of $50 in order to take part in the event,” Sheriff Fred Newman said. “If all members of the agency participate, the event could potentially raise over $4,000, in addition to any donations made by businesses and other members of the community.”

Newman said personnel may retain their facial hair during the month of December for an additional $25.

The Sheriff’s Office also challenged other law enforcement agencies in the area to participate in the “No Shave November” event.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments