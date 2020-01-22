GLADE SPRING, Va. — A Glade Spring man has been arrested on burglary charges after authorities responded to a laundromat near Town Square on Tuesday.
Shawn Trey Ward, 26, was charged with burglary and possession of burglarious tools. Ward is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
On Tuesday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Lost Sock Coin Laundry in Glade Spring for a reported burglary, according to a news release. When the deputy arrived on scene the property owner advised him that someone had cut a hole in the drywall in the restroom, busted a block wall that runs parallel to the alley behind the building, and busted through the wood-paneling around the HVAC vent in hallway.
The suspect left behind a jacket, the release states. A search of the jacket produced a cell phone with no battery, rubber smoking device, Phillips head screw driver and a half-inch drill bit.
After viewing footage from the surveillance camera a man is observed coming into the business and into the restroom where he stayed until he is observed in the hallway where entry was made through the hole cut in the restroom wall, the release states.
Upon entering the hallway, the man triggered the alarm, attempted to open a safe in the business, and then busted through the wood-paneling to exit the building. The suspect was wearing tan pants, brown shoes, and the jacket that was left at the scene.
When the deputy cleared the scene he observed a man matching the description of the suspect walking on Monte Vista Avenue. The deputy approached the man who consented to a search of himself and his backpack, the release states. The search produced a battery that fit the cell phone recovered at the scene and tools that would have been used to at the scene to break through the block and cut the drywall.
