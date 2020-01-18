GLADE SPRING, Va. — Washington County authorities are processing forensic evidence as they continue to investigate the shooting death of a Glade Spring woman.

The body of Alberta Susan Warren, 79, was found Thursday in an abandoned vehicle along Widener Valley Road. Sheriff Blake Andis said the woman was shot to death, and detectives were treating the case as a homicide, which was likely tied to drug activity.

The investigation continued Saturday as detectives were processing forensic evidence, Andis said. He noted that detectives have also received several tips from the public. Investigators have been following up on those tips, he said.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Widener Valley Road or anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.

