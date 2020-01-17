ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported homicide that occurred in the Widener Valley area, according to a news release

According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Alberta Susan Warren, 79, of Glade Spring, Virginia, was found shot inside her vehicle in an abandoned parking area on Widener Valley Road near the Smyth County line.

Officers from the town of Damascus, the Washington and Smyth County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney have been working around-the-clock on the case.

The homicide is believed to stem from drug activity, Andis said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity on Widener Valley Road or anyone with information regarding the incident to call 276-676-6000.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments