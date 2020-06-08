BRISTOL, Va. — A stroke two weeks after giving birth left Terra Norris unable to speak and paralyzed on her right side, but her indomitable will and the support of her friends, family, doctors and nurses has enabled her to make an amazing comeback.
When Norris, 37, gave birth to her baby, everything seemed completely normal. The birth went well, and baby Sophia was healthy. But two weeks later, Norris, a former certified medical assistant, knew something was amiss. She had a severe headache, ringing in her ears and dizziness, so she had her 3-year-old son, Zane, go get her husband, who noticed that his wife’s speech was slurred.
The couple called a nurse friend, who suggested she go to the emergency room and get checked.
“I thought it was just a migraine,” Norris recalled. “But we went on [to the hospital] because she told us to, and sure enough … we didn’t know, but they said we got there just in time.”
Norris had surgery to remove the blood clot and had stents put in around her heart to treat stenosis. She was in the hospital for two weeks and then was transferred to The Rehabilitation Hospital of Bristol.
“The stroke actually occurred in the base of her arteries, pretty deep in the brain close to her the pituitary, as well as the cerebellum,” said Dr. Ross Shauberger, medical director at The Rehabilitation Hospital of Bristol, a joint venture of Ballad Health and Encompass Health.
The stroke was likely triggered by the pregnancy. Shauberger explained that the stress pregnancy and childbirth puts on the body can cause strokes in mothers. Fortunately, the changes in Norris’ behavior and her mental status tipped her family off that she needed to be evaluated.
“Once they got to the emergency room at Bristol Regional Medical Center, they appropriately gave her TPA [tissue plasminogen activator] to thin her blood and saved her life,” Shauberger said. “So BRMC obviously deserves credit.”
Norris’ rehabilitation was nothing short of incredible. Her speech was the first thing to come back to her — within two days of her stroke, she was already regaining some of her speech.
Now she is slowly regaining feeling in her extremities on the right side and is able to walk with the assistance of a walker. Just days ago, she was able to walk with assistance up and down her driveway for the first time. She credits the rehabilitation center with much of her success.
“God has his hands in it, there’s just no way I could have been able to progress this far otherwise,” Norris said. “But with Encompass and home health and family and friends, they help me get through the days too. They help me get stronger every day.”
An additional challenge for Norris was this all happened in mid-March, during the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, which meant she was not allowed to have visitors during her stay at the hospital and rehab. The upswing, she says, was that her room at rehab had a window.
“My family and friends could stand outside the window, and I could see everybody and talk to them on the phone,” Norris said. “It was hard on them, and it was hard on me too. I missed them terribly. What helped me get through here was everyone at the rehab. The therapists and the doctors, they all are excellent. You can tell that they care about their patients. They help them get better. That’s what I loved about Encompass.”
Caring for a newborn after a stroke has had its challenges. Norris had to learn how to use her left side more when holding and feeding the baby, but she doesn’t feel comfortable carrying Sophia yet. She also hasn’t tackled diapers.
Fortunately, before she had the stroke, Sophia had already been changed over to formula because she wasn’t gaining weight — so an abrupt change in diet was not an issue.
But Norris has made huge leaps in her recovery. In just a couple of months, she is already speaking almost completely normally and is able to get around. She is improving every day.
“Terra is amazing,” Shauberger said. “She was really a superior patient and really participated. Most of the credit for her recovery goes to Terra. She’s incredible — she’s been an absolute pleasure.”
As Norris continues to improve and her family gets back to normalcy, she conveys great gratitude to those who have helped her along her path. She has learned not to stress out about the little things and just enjoys being with her family.
“I understand that some days you just want to give up, but keep fighting because it’s all worth it in the end,” she says to others recovering from a stroke. “It may take longer than what you expect, but just keep fighting, and don’t give up. Just keep fighting, and do what you have to do to make it. You never know what day you’re promised. You never know what tomorrow will bring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.