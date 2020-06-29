ABINGDON, Va. — Laken Bridges pointed to the doors of classrooms at the new Art Lab at the William King Museum of Art, highlighting that this is the biggest addition in years for the art institution in Abingdon.
“This is a huge project,” said Bridges, the museum’s director of higher education and adult learning. “Art Lab is a complement to the main museum. Our intention of this space is to further develop our educational offerings to the community.”
The Art Lab takes up space in what was once the county administration building and meeting site of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. Before that, this was an addition to the old William King High School, which is now the William King Museum of Art.
The new center features artist studios, classrooms, dedicated space for art exploration and even a dark room for old-fashioned film developing.
Yes, the William King Museum of Art is bringing back film in the digital age.
Inside the Art Lab, visitors can explore a variety of mediums, including printmaking, drawing, painting, digital arts, photography, sculpture and more.
The Art Lab affords the arts center to expand its resident artist program to include six new, 24-hour access studio spaces open to artists, makers and creatives working in any discipline.
These spaces, according to marketing director Sarah Nobles, allow school and public audiences the unique opportunity to see working artists in action, discuss process and view or purchase finished works.
For artist Fiona Zahnke, this new studio is an improvement from a previous site that she rented in Glade Spring, Virginia, she said.
“This is beautiful light, wonderful light,” said Zahnke as she worked in her studio on Thursday afternoon. “Natural light is very important for color work.”
Across the hall, artist Melinda Fritts-Payne made pottery in her new studio space at the Art Lab.
“I love William King,” said Fritts-Payne, 38. “Actually, I just thought it was a good place for people to come see me as an artist.”
The new space also allows for an expansion of educational programming, including regular events such as Art Share, where creatives working in any medium can come together to share and discuss their work; Free Friday, an opportunity to end each month with free guided activities in the studio; and Open Studio nights the first Thursday of each month, a chance to come chat with resident artists and enjoy creative play in the studio.
Funding for the $1 million Art Lab project comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Educational Foundation of America, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, USDA Rural Development, The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, Town of Abingdon, Washington County and many individual donors.
The Art Lab is set to be open on July 1, when the William King Museum of Art reopens to the public. Yet a grand opening is not set until October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.