ABINGDON, Va. — Laken Bridges pointed to the doors of classrooms at the new Art Lab at the William King Museum of Art, highlighting that this is the biggest addition in years for the art institution in Abingdon.

“This is a huge project,” said Bridges, the museum’s director of higher education and adult learning. “Art Lab is a complement to the main museum. Our intention of this space is to further develop our educational offerings to the community.”

The Art Lab takes up space in what was once the county administration building and meeting site of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. Before that, this was an addition to the old William King High School, which is now the William King Museum of Art.

The William King Museum of Art is currently preparing a new addition named the Art Lab. It will be equipped with painting, drawing, printmaking, and clay studios; a darkroom; and digital and 3D labs.
A large teaching studio at the new Art Lab at the William King Museum of Art

The new center features artist studios, classrooms, dedicated space for art exploration and even a dark room for old-fashioned film developing.

Yes, the William King Museum of Art is bringing back film in the digital age.

Inside the Art Lab, visitors can explore a variety of mediums, including printmaking, drawing, painting, digital arts, photography, sculpture and more.

The Art Lab affords the arts center to expand its resident artist program to include six new, 24-hour access studio spaces open to artists, makers and creatives working in any discipline.

These spaces, according to marketing director Sarah Nobles, allow school and public audiences the unique opportunity to see working artists in action, discuss process and view or purchase finished works.

For artist Fiona Zahnke, this new studio is an improvement from a previous site that she rented in Glade Spring, Virginia, she said.

“This is beautiful light, wonderful light,” said Zahnke as she worked in her studio on Thursday afternoon. “Natural light is very important for color work.”

William King Museum of Art resident artist Fiona Zahnke works on a project using a twining process in one of the new studios in the Art Lab.

Across the hall, artist Melinda Fritts-Payne made pottery in her new studio space at the Art Lab.

“I love William King,” said Fritts-Payne, 38. “Actually, I just thought it was a good place for people to come see me as an artist.”

The new space also allows for an expansion of educational programming, including regular events such as Art Share, where creatives working in any medium can come together to share and discuss their work; Free Friday, an opportunity to end each month with free guided activities in the studio; and Open Studio nights the first Thursday of each month, a chance to come chat with resident artists and enjoy creative play in the studio.

Funding for the $1 million Art Lab project comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission, Educational Foundation of America, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, USDA Rural Development, The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, Town of Abingdon, Washington County and many individual donors.

The Art Lab is set to be open on July 1, when the William King Museum of Art reopens to the public. Yet a grand opening is not set until October.

