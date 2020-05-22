BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — During its monthly meeting Thursday, the Sullivan County Commission withdrew a resolution that could have led to an increase in the county’s sales tax. The commission also approved a measure to adopt a new financial management system designed to increase budget transparency between all departments in the county government — and between the government and the public.
Kingsport commissioner Sam Jones, the primary sponsor of the sales tax resolution, took it off the table after it received substantial opposition during a special called meeting to discuss it last Friday. If passed, it would have let voters decide, via a referendum in an upcoming election, whether to increase the sales tax throughout Sullivan County to 9.75%, or $9.75 for $100 in sales.
Sullivan County’s current sales tax rate is 9.25%, except in Kingsport, where it’s 9.5%, Jones had explained at the Friday meeting.
At least five commissioners flatly opposed the resolution at the Friday meeting, arguing that county voters didn’t want any tax increases amid the widespread job losses, pay cuts and general economic freefall sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, 22 of the 24 commissioners voted to adopt a resolution to establish a new financial management system for the county government. Kingsport commissioner Alicia Starnes said she supported it but was abstaining due to a conflict of interest, and Kingsport commissioner Joe Herron was absent from the meeting.
“This [system] is going to create transparency and accountability for all [county] departments,” said Bluff City Commissioner Hershel Glover, the resolution’s primary sponsor. “They’ll all be beneath the Accounts and Budgets office and under the County Commission.”
That includes the Sullivan County school system, whose budget Glover said county commissioners have not been able to directly access or get regular reports on.
“For years, the school department has taken care of their own budget and we’ve had no access to any information [about it],” Glover said. “For the last four or five or six years, we’ve had no reports [on the budget from them].”
If and when enacted, the new system — which still needs to be approved by legislators at the state level — would put the school system’s finance and accounting work under the control of the county’s Accounts and Budgets Office, which Glover said would make that information much simpler for county commissioners to access throughout the year.
“I’m going to move forward, I’m sure, with this,” said school board member Jane Thomas, who attended the meeting and didn’t express clear support for or opposition to the new system. “I know it’s the wish of every commissioner and every school board member that we do have clear communication and not operate on misunderstanding.”
The new system would also require the Accounts and Budgets Office to post a monthly budget report to the county government’s website.
“So [the public] will be able to see and determine where the money’s going, how much money’s there and what’s available,” Glover said.
Glover said that transparency is something his constituents have been asking for.
“[This system] is going to improve the trust that the Sullivan County people have in us, and that’s why we’re here,” he added. “Sometimes we forget that it’s their money that we’re managing and it’s their future we’re looking out for.”
“We should have done this years ago,” Blountville Commissioner Joyce Neal Crosswhite, a cosponsor of the resolution said about it.
Also at the meeting, the commission agreed to secure funding to buy a piece of property beside the Dennis Houser Park at Deery Inn in Blountville. The owner, Garth Blackburn, agreed to sell the land and house at 125 Anderson St. to the county for $145,000 and do a termite inspection before making the sale.
