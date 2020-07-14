KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received almost $1 million from two major donors to help it fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Monday.
The announcement happened during a news conference the food bank hosted at its Kingsport office with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, a national food relief nonprofit. Second Harvest belongs to a network of local food banks that partner with Feeding America.
During the conference, Second Harvest received a symbolic check for $449,379 from Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon. The money is part of a $100 million donation Bezos made to Feeding America to help food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Second Harvest also announced that it just received $500,000 from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust.
Tracey Edwards, Second Harvest’s community relations manager, said that Bezos actually made the $100 million gift in the spring and that it had to be spent by the end of May.
“We were one of 200 food banks [in Feeding America’s network] that received it,” Edwards said in a phone interview after the conference.
Babineaux-Fontenot is traveling across the country — by car rather than plane, because of the pandemic — to visit the food banks in Feeding America’s network, she said.
“It demonstrates the true dedication of the national office CEO to the Feeding America network,” Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of Second Harvest, said of Babineaux-Fontenot’s visit.
Second Harvest serves residents throughout Northeast Tennessee. Edwards said the amount the food bank received from Bezos’ gift reflected the huge need for food assistance in the region.
“It was doled out according to the number of people [the different food banks] serve, and we serve a lot of people,” Edwards said.
She said that before the pandemic, more than 66,000 people in the region were considered food-insecure, but that number swelled to more than 73,000 people as of June. Meanwhile, she said, Second Harvest is serving significantly more meals than its usual 40,000 a month.
Edwards added that the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust donation does not have to be spent by a certain time.
“They predicted [that the pandemic] was going to keep on going and increase over time, and it is,” she said. “It’s just now getting bad here.”
Chafin stressed that Second Harvest will continue to need support from large and small donors as the pandemic continues.
“Even though [the donations announced today] are sizable donations, the Bezos grant has already been spent,” Chafin said. “For us, this is a marathon, not a sprint ... [and] if this continues on, we are going to need the support of the community to continue to do this work and help people in need.”
