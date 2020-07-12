ABINGDON, Va. — About 45 people chanted “back the blue” as they marched down Main Street in Abingdon.
Most held signs with pro-police or pro-President Donald Trump messages on them and many wore pro-Trump shirts, hats and even Trump face masks as they marched under the midday sun.
The peaceful protest in support of police and law enforcement took place at 2 p.m. Saturday where participants led by a truck from Pioneer Chevrolet walked about a mile — from the Washington County Circuit Court to the Abingdon Police Department office.
The event was organized by Mark Matney, the commissioner of revenue for Washington County, Virginia.
Matney said he decided to put together the protest after he saw the calls to defund police and pledges by some city governments to do so across the country in response to protests over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others by police. He said no freedom-loving American supports defunding the police.
“Without law and order, nobody has freedom,” Matney said.
The protest maintained a relaxed atmosphere throughout its course, and there were no counter demonstrations.
One demonstrator, Mary Ann Compton of Bristol, Virginia, carried a homemade sign that said “Stop the madness. Support the police.” She said defunding the police is madness.
“When I call 911, I want to know the police will be there,” Compton said.
Shawn Shafer of Bristol, Virginia said he felt compelled to show his support for the police.
“We need to be out here, we need to back the police,” Shafer said. “All white people aren’t bad, and all black people aren’t good.”
Carroll Grant of Abingdon, Virginia, said the police need to be supported because they are the first people to call when there is trouble. She added police departments don’t need to be defunded even though some police officers have caused trouble.
There were many people who didn’t participate directly in the march but still showed support. Some motorists, including Abingdon Police Officers in patrol cars, honked, waved or cheered as they drove by the demonstrators. And as the demonstrators moved into downtown Abingdon, some people walked out of store fronts to cheer on the marchers or to clap for them.
At least one motorist appeared to express displeasure toward the demonstrators. As the march got near the intersection of Cummings Street and Main Street, a passing driver played the anti-Donald Trump protest song “FDT” by rappers YG and Nipsey Hussle from their car speakers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.