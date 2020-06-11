BRISTOL, Va. — Organizers “hope” to host the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion as scheduled in September, but they continue to monitor circumstances surrounding the public health pandemic that has prompted the cancelation of a number of other events.
The music festival traditionally attracts thousands to downtown Bristol each fall with performances on a mix of outdoor and indoor stages. Large crowds typically cluster, so imposing social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and state health departments would be virtually impossible.
“Right now, we’re planning to have it. We continue to have meetings,” Executive Director Leah Ross said Wednesday. “We see more and more things open up. It’s in September, and we know the time is drawing near that we’ve got to make that decision, but we’re not to that point yet.”
A final decision will be made “soon,” she said.
Other large spectator events that include concerts like the Appalachian Fair in August and Kingsport’s FunFest, held each July, have been canceled. Bristol Motor Speedway’s spring events were postponed from early April to late May, when it ran without any spectators.
On Wednesday, BCM officials held a news conference to announce that its museum reopens today after being closed for nearly three months, and tickets for its second annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle are now on sale. Both are expected to generate much-needed revenue for the nonprofit organization, Ross said.
The festival is also a piece of the financial puzzle for the BCM and the Twin City.
“It [festival] supports our organization, not in a big way, but it does support us,” she said. “It goes much deeper than the Birthplace of Country Music. Our downtown businesses depend on that festival to help them make it through the year. If you look at all the hardship we’ve all had during this pandemic, it’s a very tough decision, and you have to look at everything you can do and is it possible to have it.”
Their decision is complicated by the host city straddling two states with vastly different approaches to reopening businesses and allowing public interaction. Tennessee eased restrictions on many businesses and the public weeks before Virginia. Both states are taking a phased approach to events with crowds.
“That state line is both a blessing and a curse,” she said. “It’s a great marketing tool but — with something like this where you have different governors saying different things — it becomes even more challenging. … We’ve been looking at how we can do it safely. Our hope is to have it.”
Like many organizations, the pandemic and shutdown “put a strain” on the BCM, Ross said.
“We’ve cut expenses, we’ve applied for many different grants, and we’ve received some. I hope our community and our city leaders understand that it is important for the Birthplace of Country music to weather this storm. We can’t weather it without support from many,” she said.
No BCM employees were furloughed or laid off during the past three months.
Last year’s raffle helped generate significant operating revenue for the organization, and the current situation makes the second annual raffle even more important.
This year’s raffle will feature prizes valued at $250,000, including a 2020 Ford Mustang, 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck, 2020 GMC Terrain, 2020 Honda HRV, 2020 Indian motorcycle, seven-day Jamaica vacation, Caribbean cruise, Martin D18 guitar, 75-inch TV and cash prizes up to $25,000, Marketing Director Kim Davis said.
“We are so grateful to the local businesses that came onboard to help us with some great prizes,” Davis said. “We do buy each of these prizes, but we really couldn’t do this without their support.”
There are more than 40 prizes, and only 5,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 and are now available online, at the museum and at a number of local merchants. Full details are available at www.bristolsessionssuperraffle.org.
Prize drawings are scheduled Sept. 13 during the music festival.
The BCM will welcome visitors back into its museum while implementing health and safety guidelines.
“We are committed to the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” museum Head Curator Rene Rodgers said, adding that the 6-foot social distancing guideline equates to two banjos laid end to end.
New guidelines include requiring all visitors and volunteers to wear masks, only 100 people will be allowed in the building at any one time, staff will undergo daily health checks, complimentary hand sanitizer will be provided to all visitors, and complimentary masks are available, Rodgers said. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, high contact spaces like doors, counters and touchscreens are to be cleaned every two hours, and visitors will be provided styluses to access all interactive touchscreens and those will be cleaned after each use.
Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
