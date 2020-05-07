BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man was arrested Wednesday night after police responded to a report of a shooting in Bristol.
The Sheriff's Office was notified just before 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Ball Road near state Route 126. Patrol officers responded to the residence and determined that no one had been shot; however, one person was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of what appears to be minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined Jarrett Keith Belcher, 37, of 100 Ball Road in Bristol, had possession of a rifle inside the residence.
Belcher made threats with the firearm and the victim attempted to remove the firearm from his hands. During the struggle for the firearm, one bullet discharged into a tile floor and shrapnel caused minor injuries to the victim.
Belcher was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail with a $2,000 bond.
