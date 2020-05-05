BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Rain battered the Blountville campus of Northeast State Community College on Tuesday morning, but it couldn’t drown out the festive atmosphere at the drive-thru cap and gown event taking place there.
A car pulled into the circular driveway by the Pierce Building, where roughly a dozen staff members — wearing cloth face masks and teal Northeast State T-shirts — gathered under the awning to hand out caps, gowns, tassels and honors medallions to graduating students. Posters bearing congratulatory messages flanked the tables, and the song “You Make My Dreams” blared over the stereo speakers.
“Are you Sarah?” one of the staff asked the driver through the car’s rolled-down window.
“I am,” the young woman said.
“Congratulations!” the staff member shouted.
Her coworkers began cheering as she handed Sarah her neatly packaged cap and gown through the window.
Bob Carpenter, Northeast State’s director of community relations, said the community college normally has a big on-site event each year where graduating students can pick up their graduation attire.
But because of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, that celebration had to be canceled. The school also decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony, which will air May 12 on Facebook, YouTube and News Channel 11, and postpone all in-person celebrations until it’s safer to hold large gatherings.
“There’s not an on-site event where we could actually see their faces and share a little joy with them, hand out caps and gowns, give them a round of applause,” Carpenter said.
The drive-thru event was a way to show students some love while following social distancing recommendations, he added.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” 20-year-old Jacob Pfefferkorn said after he and his mother picked up his cap and gown. But Pfefferkorn, who’s graduating this spring with an associate degree in sports and leisure management, said he was excited he could still graduate.
Carpenter said that despite the intense rain that morning, more than 100 students had already picked up their graduation attire, and he expected more to come by during the event’s afternoon hours.
“The main thing the school has tried to do is show that it’s alive and kicking for students,” Carpenter said of the school’s work during the pandemic. “We want to get them to the finish line. We want to be there for them at every turn.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.