Northeast State Community College held a drive-thru event Tuesday for graduates to pick up their caps, gowns, tassels and honors medallions.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Northeast State Community College President Bethany Flora holds up a cap and gown for a graduate during a drive-thru event Tuesday morning.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Rain battered the Blountville campus of Northeast State Community College on Tuesday morning, but it couldn’t drown out the festive atmosphere at the drive-thru cap and gown event taking place there.

A car pulled into the circular driveway by the Pierce Building, where roughly a dozen staff members — wearing cloth face masks and teal Northeast State T-shirts — gathered under the awning to hand out caps, gowns, tassels and honors medallions to graduating students. Posters bearing congratulatory messages flanked the tables, and the song “You Make My Dreams” blared over the stereo speakers.

“Are you Sarah?” one of the staff asked the driver through the car’s rolled-down window.

“I am,” the young woman said.

“Congratulations!” the staff member shouted.

Northeast State Community College President Bethany Flora hands out a cap and gown to a graduate during a drive-thru event Tuesday morning.

Her coworkers began cheering as she handed Sarah her neatly packaged cap and gown through the window.

Bob Carpenter, Northeast State’s director of community relations, said the community college normally has a big on-site event each year where graduating students can pick up their graduation attire.

Northeast State Community College President Bethany Flora cheers as graduates receive their caps, gowns, tassles and honors medallions during a drive-thru event Tuesday morning.

But because of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, that celebration had to be canceled. The school also decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony, which will air May 12 on Facebook, YouTube and News Channel 11, and postpone all in-person celebrations until it’s safer to hold large gatherings.

“There’s not an on-site event where we could actually see their faces and share a little joy with them, hand out caps and gowns, give them a round of applause,” Carpenter said.

Northeast State Community College Vice President for Institutional Excellence and Student Success Susan Graybeal (left) and Assistant Vice President for Student Success and Dean of Students Jennifer Starling cheer as graduates receive their caps, gowns, tassels and honors medallions during a drive-thru event Tuesday morning.

The drive-thru event was a way to show students some love while following social distancing recommendations, he added.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” 20-year-old Jacob Pfefferkorn said after he and his mother picked up his cap and gown. But Pfefferkorn, who’s graduating this spring with an associate degree in sports and leisure management, said he was excited he could still graduate.

Carpenter said that despite the intense rain that morning, more than 100 students had already picked up their graduation attire, and he expected more to come by during the event’s afternoon hours.

“The main thing the school has tried to do is show that it’s alive and kicking for students,” Carpenter said of the school’s work during the pandemic. “We want to get them to the finish line. We want to be there for them at every turn.”

