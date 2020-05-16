BRISTOL, Va. — Feeding Southwest Virginia organized a pop-up food distribution event Friday outside Virginia High School in Bristol as part of an ongoing effort to combat hunger during the COVID-19 crisis.
As cars pulled up for the drive-thru service, staff with the nonprofit, who were wearing face masks and gloves, provided boxes filled with enough food to feed a family of four for four days.
Items in the boxes included cereal, oatmeal, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese and orange juice.
Halfway through the two-hour distribution, David Millsap, director of the organization’s Abingdon branch, said they started with 324 boxes and had given out about 50. He said they would also send some to housing developments near downtown Bristol.
Feeding Southwest Virginia is a regional food bank that distributes millions of dollars’ worth of food each year through more than 350 partner organizations across 26 counties and nine cities.
Friday’s event was part of a series of pop-up distributions that has also served communities like Christiansburg and Galax.
“We are finding ways to reach the areas that are seeing the most need at this time,” Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said in a news release.
Friday’s event was open to anyone in need — no pre-registration was required.
“Our big concern is trying to help people, trying to provide food boxes to people … and we’re there to help and assist in any way possible,” Millsap said.
