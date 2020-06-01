BRISTOL, Tenn. — A crowd began massing in the parking lot by the Bristol Virginia-Tennessee Slogan Sign shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night.
They came in twos and threes, with their siblings, their friends or their kids in strollers. Some wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts, some waved American flags, and others carried posters emblazoned with phrases like “SAY THEIR NAMES” and “This must STOP.” Some wore masks. Others did not.
They were coming to a vigil for George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday, along with “all his brothers and sisters who have lost their lives because of systemic racism in the United States of America,” according to a Facebook description of the event, which was organized by the Sullivan County Democratic Party.
“It’s a sad day to be an American right now,” said Corey Young, a 28-year-old Bristol resident, standing by the curb on State Street with his wife, Keshia, and their daughter, Kenzlee, as they waited for the vigil to start.
“This is just another case in the book,” Young said of Floyd’s death. “There have been multiple, multiple incidents. This is an epidemic in itself, and it stands alone. We need to get as many people involved [in this issue] as possible.”
Thirteen-year-old Isaiah Seals said that he came with his 16-year-old brother Elijah because he wanted to express his support for Floyd. Plus, he said, “I’m scared of being shot.”
Anna Clemons, a 29-year-old who came with several of her coworkers from the Boys & Girls Club, said it was a “no-brainer” for her to come.
“It’s the least we can do. I’m heartbroken, devastated, infuriated,” she said. “It’s been hard to watch,” she said of the news about Floyd.
The vigil marked a week since Floyd’s death on Monday, May 25.
A deli that the 46-year-old Floyd visited that day called the Minneapolis Police Department to report that he had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. In the course of arresting him, several police officers pinned him to the ground, and one, Derek Chauvin, used his knee to keep Floyd’s neck on the ground. Chauvin refused to relent, even after Floyd repeatedly shouted, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd soon became unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been fired, and Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Meanwhile, Floyd’s death sparked outrage across a nation already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the more than 100,000 deaths and economic hardships it has caused. Protesters, many wearing face masks, took to the streets in cities across the country — including Richmond, Roanoke and Nashville — to demand justice for Floyd and protest police brutality against black citizens.
Some of the demonstrations in the week since Floyd’s death have remained peaceful: At a Saturday march in Newark, New Jersey, some of the roughly 12,000 protestors danced, none were arrested, and there was little property damage.
Others have spun out of control.
Social media feeds have been filled with footage of crowds screaming amid clouds of tear gas and police cars on fire. A Louisville barbecue owner was killed after being caught in a round of crossfire between police and unknown antagonists on Monday. On Saturday in Richmond, protesters burned the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. And Nashville’s mayor, John Cooper, imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for Monday night after dozens of buildings were damaged and looted in the downtown area over the weekend.
But there was no such chaos under the Bristol sign. Instead, people chatted and waved at each other across the street as they waited and handed out and lit candles. A few drivers honked and waved in support as they passed.
When a train stopped on the tracks right across the middle of State Street, halting traffic, Susan Whitlow — the chairperson of the Sullivan County Democratic Party and the event’s main organizer — called everyone together for a group photo under the sign.
“The thing for me about a candlelight vigil [is that] there’s a sacredness to it,” said Whitlow, a 70-year-old sporting blue lounge pants and a mask that said, “Left foot. Right foot. BREATHE.”
“It’s an acknowledgement not so much of anger as it is of sadness and grief. It’s a good way to honor not just George Floyd but all of his brothers and sisters who have died because of systemic racism,” she said.
Whitlow added that it’s also a way to let people express their pain peacefully. And she said that while she was concerned about her and others’ health during the pandemic, she felt the demonstration had to happen.
“Enough. It’s just enough. We need to say something,” she said. “It can’t wait. We waited a week.”
After the crowd — which had grown considerably by 8:30 — had posed for photos, a member of the group held up a sign bearing the names of black people who have been killed by police.
“George Floyd,” the crowd chanted softly, as if saying a prayer together. “Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. Philando Castile. Trayvon Martin.”
The energy picked up a little later, though, when the Rev. Jackie Nophlin, who leads the Household of Faith Community Church, gave a rousing speech.
“While we’re here together, don’t let this die! That man died a death I hope to never see anyone die again,” Nophlin shouted amid cheers.
“What’s his name?” she shouted.
“George Floyd!” the crowd shouted back.
Close to nine, the energy picked up even further when the train finally pulled away. Another crowd had formed on the other side of it, and with the road cleared, in the fading light, that group walked slowly over the tracks toward the group under the sign. Both crowds chanted, “No justice, no peace!” until the divide between them had closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm very proud of my fellow Bristolians and those who came from other locales to participate in this vigil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.