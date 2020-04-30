BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department is on scene of a shooting this afternoon.
Sgt. Steve Crawford said details were not yet available, but the shooting occurred near the corner of Old Airport Road and King Mill Pike.
One person was in custody and one person was wounded, police reported.
Traffic in the area is slow as police remained on scene Thursday afternoon.
