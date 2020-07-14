BRISTOL, Tenn. — To remind everyone to wear a mask, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has covered the sound hole of its giant guitar with a mask of its own.
The chamber and Discover Bristol held a news conference Monday in front of the guitar, in the chamber’s parking lot at the corner of State Street and Volunteer Parkway, to unveil the mask. They also discussed the importance of COVID-19 safety measures before, during and after the NASCAR All-Star Race on Wednesday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Officials from the chamber were joined by the mayors from both sides of the Twin City as well as representatives from BMS, Ballad Health and the Birthplace of Country Music.
The All-Star Race will be held for the first time at BMS, after being moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, due to its increasing number of COVID-19 cases. With as many as 30,000 fans allowed to attend, the race will be the largest gathering of people for a sports event since March, when the pandemic began.
Jerry Caldwell, general manager and executive vice president of BMS, said more than 40% of those who will attend are from the area. BMS officials know that holding the race comes with great responsibility, and they are not taking the public’s safety lightly.
“We believe the standards we put in place and the requirements by our guests are going to be just a small price that they have to pay in order to enjoy the sport that they love and visit this area,” Caldwell said.
Speedway officials are implementing a plan to enhance cleaning procedures, physically distance spectators in the stands and require fans to wear masks at most areas of the track, except for their seats. BMS is also only filling part of its total capacity of about 160,000 seats.
Greg Neal, president of Ballad’s Northeast Market, said the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, and presently Ballad is dealing with the highest number of hospitalized cases since the pandemic began. Everyone must follow public safety guidelines like wearing masks, properly washing hands and maintaining a safe distance from others, all of which have proven effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, he said. Doing so is essential to making sure the local hospital system doesn’t become overburdened, he added.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said the number of people he’s seen wearing masks in public has already increased since a mandatory mask order from Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable went into effect Sunday morning. The order states that all businesses, organizations and venues open to the public will require face coverings or masks for employees and the public. Luttrell said requiring masks in public is necessary to keep everyone safe, allow kids to go back to school and keep the economy open.
“The last thing anyone wants to do is shut down our economy again, so that’s very important to us,” Luttrell said.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley said he wants to remind everyone to wear a mask when they are indoors to protect themselves and others.
“We want to see everybody safe, we want to see our businesses remain open,” Hartley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.