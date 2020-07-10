BRISTOL, Tenn. — Initial response has been positive to a plea for Bristol Rhythm & Roots ticket holders to make a donation rather than seek a refund to the just-canceled music festival, organizers said Thursday.
On Monday, the Birthplace of Country Music announced it was canceling this year’s downtown music festival due to public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. While ticket refunds are available, the nonprofit music promotion organization is asking for financial support. People can “donate” their tickets or make a charitable donation to help the organization continue its work.
Each September, the festival historically attracts about 45,000 people from across the U.S. and numerous foreign countries, which represents a “significant financial impact” on the organization and region, according to a written statement.
“With these challenging times we are in right now and especially since having to cancel the festival — and our museum was closed for eight weeks so all our tour buses have canceled for this year … we hope our community will continue to support us,” Executive Director Leah Ross said. “Whether you’re a festivalgoer or provide us a service during the festival, we hope they will step up to the plate and understand the importance of supporting us financially — in whatever means they can.”
Local residents and businesses have long supported the festival, Ross said, adding that the decision to cancel wasn’t made lightly and organizers explored an array of options before pulling the plug.
The organization is calling the campaign “festival heroes.” All donations will go to the 2020 Festival Recovery Fund, with incentives for those who donate cash or their tickets. Anyone who makes a one-time donation of $75 or more will become a 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion hero, according to the statement.
Anyone who donates between $75 and $249 in 2020 ticket purchases or makes a cash donation of at least $75 to Birthplace of Country Music Inc. will receive recognition on a permanent plaque in the museum, discount on 2021 tickets and other recognition. Other rewards are available for larger donations.
Ticket holders may also defer tickets until the 2021 festival or receive a refund. The deadline for donations is Aug. 4, 2020. Next year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 10-12.
While the festival is sidelined, the organization’s second annual Super Raffle will proceed with $250,000 in prizes.
A total of 5,000 tickets will be sold for $100 each and every ticket includes two chances to win. Prizes include vehicles, vacations and cash prizes.
Drawings are scheduled Sept. 13 at an event outside the BCM Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.