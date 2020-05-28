As more businesses reopen and summer travel begins, Ballad Health officials Thursday stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
A new gubernatorial directive in Virginia that takes effect today requires adults to wear facial coverings indoors in public. Tennessee has no such directive but encourages the public to wear a mask and requires workers at businesses in contact with the public to wear masks.
Face coverings are now required for all visitors at all Ballad Health facilities.
“As businesses open back up, as people start to travel and are out and about more, now is the time we really need everyone to remain diligent,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s corporate director of infection prevention, said during a webcast with news media. “COVID is spreading throughout the United States and there are two things you can do and that’s social distancing and wearing a mask.”
Studies show many people may have the virus and be contagious but they don’t realize it because they have no symptoms. Wearing a mask limits the droplets exhaled and could minimize their risk to others.
The Virginia Department of Health has reported more than 2,000 new cases in the past two days and 6,400 new cases during the past seven days.
When asked about the increases during a Thursday media briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam attributed the increases to drastically increased testing and said the percentage of positive tests remains low.
Those state totals include just five new cases during the past week across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia.
Tennessee has reported about 700 new cases in the past two days and 2,000 during the past week, including eight across eight Northeast Tennessee counties.
Ballad is currently treating three COVID-19-positive patients in its facilities, Swift said.
“Because the virus is still here, we continue to see risk. Since things started opening back up, we’ve worked five cases that are now travel-related. When people go on vacations and come back to the area, it could spread,” she said.
No additional details regarding those cases will be released due to patient privacy.
Health system officials are taking steps to limit exposure to health care workers, patients and visitors, as its facilities are now offering surgeries and more elective procedures.
“Wearing a mask is required at all Ballad Health facilities. Our doctors, our nurses, our team, the visitors and patients — everyone is wearing a mask,” said Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels. “We’re screening everyone who enters the facility, we’re requiring masks to be worn, we’ve redesigned our entry areas, increased cleaning and we’re disinfecting areas and increased our hand-sanitation stations throughout our facilities.”
Surgery volumes at Ballad’s tertiary facilities are “at least” 80% of pre-COVID levels, according to Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer and incident commander. Many of the employees furloughed during the shutdown have been recalled to work, he added.
On Tuesday, Ballad lifted some visitation restrictions that had been in place for more than two months, but all visitors are being screened.
A Ballad employee meets each visitor at the front door, asks them a series of questions regarding potential COVID-19 exposure and takes their temperature before allowing access, Deaton said. Visitors without a cloth face covering that covers their mouth and nose will be asked to leave. Ballad will not provide masks to the public.
“Our team members are making sure that they go directly to visit their patient,” Deaton said.
Visitors are asked to leave the facility once their visit is over.
One visitor at a time is being admitted between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. A designated visitor can also accompany patients into emergency departments or for procedures. Two parents or guardians are allowed to visit pediatric patients, including in neonatal intensive care units.
Deaton said the number of visitors continues to increase.
“So far, we’ve heard very positive results and feedback. People are happy they can go visit someone. I know if I was in the hospital I would want someone to visit me,” Deaton said. “I think it’s important, not only for us to be able to do this, but it’s really important for our patients to have visitors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.