BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of Evelyn Boswell, the Blountville toddler whose body was found earlier this year following an Amber Alert, made her first appearance in Sullivan County Criminal Court on a filing false report charge.

Megan Boswell appeared by video from the Sullivan County Justice Center before Judge James Goodwin.

Boswell's attorney, Brad Sproles, said he was preparing a motion for reduced bond. Goodwin set a May 28 date for a possible bond hearing.

Another hearing has been set for June 19.

Teresa Nelson, the prosecutor, said she and Sproles are reviewing hours of video of Boswell interviews with investigators.

Boswell was charged after authorities said she provided false information during the investigation.

