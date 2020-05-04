BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — By the time her alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. on work days, Darlene “Dolly” Self is usually already in the shower. She gets to Dolly’s Diner, the Blountville restaurant she owns and runs, just after 4 a.m.
“I’ve got a routine. I can close my eyes when I come in the door,” Self, 66, said during an interview at the diner last week. “First, I cut the lights on. I don’t just cut on the kitchen lights — I cut on the dining room lights, everything, so people know that I’m here.”
Self then goes into the little kitchen behind the dining room, where she turns on the fryer, the stove and the grill. She sets up her sandwich board and switches on all her Crock-Pots. She starts cooking: biscuits first, then gravy. Bacon and sausage come next. Her grandson, Christopher, jumps in alongside her when he arrives at 5 a.m.
At 6 a.m., she said, “everything’s ready.”
While her given name is Darlene, Self said pretty much everybody calls her by her nickname, “Dolly” — including the customers at her diner, which she opened in 2015 and managed to keep open for pickup amid all the COVID-19-induced closings.
Self said she spent decades cooking in other people’s restaurants before she started her own place. At 16, she dropped out of school to start working at a lunchroom in Burnsville, North Carolina, where she grew up. She got a job cooking at Lil’ Smoky’s, a diner there, when she was 18.
“I worked [there] 19 years,” Self said. “Raised my kids in it. And I said, ‘One of these days, I’m going to have my own diner. Dolly’s little diner.’”
But then her husband died, leaving Self with two children and two grandchildren to care for. She worked long hours, often two jobs, to make ends meet, while the dream of opening her own business receded like a mirage. Eventually, Self moved to Tennessee and landed a job at the Little Steakhouse in Gray; she cooked there for 14 years before it closed.
Later, while working at Zachary’s in Colonial Heights, Self noticed a small, standalone building by the side of state Route 75. She passed it every day during her commute. Finally, she said, she pulled into the driveway and stared at the “FOR RENT” sign on the door.
“So I called, and the lady [who owned it] came, and I came in here and walked around for about 30 minutes, and I said, ‘I’ll take it,’” Self recalled. “There was nothing in here.”
Self said her grandson, Christopher, and a close friend helped her transform the empty building into Dolly’s Diner. Neither charged her a cent.
“We worked around the clock, Monday through Saturday, 12 hours a day,” Self said. “Just us three. And we did that for about six months. And finally I had to hire some help because it got so busy we couldn’t do it.”
Eventually, the diner started making some money, which Self said she put right back into the business. She bought an icemaker to replace the little ice chest that she and her staff had to manually refill throughout the day. She replaced the small grill and fryer with much bigger ones. She got a more powerful vent to siphon all the heat from their increasingly busy kitchen.
Meanwhile, Self made sure that every dish carried out of that kitchen was homemade.
“I peel my own potatoes, cook them and mash them. I don’t have anything instant,” she said. “My burgers are fresh cut — every day we cut them. They’re not frozen patties.”
You can buy one of those burgers for just $4.35, or $4.55 if you want it with cheese. A grilled chicken salad is $4.99. And at breakfast, a biscuit with gravy costs a mere $1.75.
“People wonder why my food’s so cheap,” Self said. “I pay [for it], and it’s good-quality food. But I’m for the working person, like I’ve done all my life. My food is reasonable for people to come in and eat a good meal without having to look in their billfold and say, ‘Oh, I don’t have anything to pay for that.’”
Self said she’s also been careful to make the diner a reasonable workplace for staff. At the diner where she started out as a cook, she said she sometimes worked exhausting, 17-hour days for low pay. She’s kept her own staff’s hours shorter, and anyone who works an eight-hour shift gets a free meal of their choice.
“Even if I don’t make anything, I don’t want to see anybody go hungry,” Self said.
That includes customers.
“Every once in a while, I see someone come in, I see them counting out change,” Self said. “I say, ‘Hey, it’s on me today. You just go home and enjoy.’ And they’ll say, ‘You can’t do that!’ I say, ‘Yes, I can, too.’”
The community has clearly responded well to Self’s prices, home cooking and warmth. She said the diner’s customers are the most generous tippers she’s seen in her decades of restaurant work.
They also gave her most of the decorations in the dining room, including the Dolly Parton posters, the Coca-Cola glasses and signs. One client even gave Self a pink and green little model of a 1950s diner titled, fittingly, “Dolly’s Drive-In”; it’s the centerpiece on a shelf just inside the door. Another, a woman who died of cancer at 91, left Self a delicate porcelain platter she’d had since her wedding.
“[Her son] gave it to me,” Self said. “Said his momma wanted me to have it. I’ve got it in my house. It’s gorgeous.
“I have customers that say if this wasn’t here, they wouldn’t know what to do,” Self added.
When the pandemic forced local businesses to close, those regulars kept Dolly’s Diner afloat by ordering meals for pickup.
The diner has no drive-thru window, so Self said she often found herself wearing a mask and taking orders out to people’s cars. She said she tried to keep her two dishwashers and two waiters on staff but had to let them go when things really slowed down.
Soon, the only folks working were Self and her grandson, who started helping her cook — and sanitize — for free again. During the several weeks her diner was closed to dine-in service, the two sometimes got a little rush of orders. Other days, Self said, they just sat and waited for calls.
“It’s been tough,” Self said with a dry laugh. “But I kept the doors open. And I know [my customers] don’t have more money than anybody else does. But they have supported me through this. The only thing I can do is tell them, when they come in, [that] I really appreciate it.”
Dolly’s Diner reopened Monday with a waiter and dishwasher who had been let go, plus her grandson, officially back on the payroll. To align with the recommendations for restaurants outlined in Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, Self said, the diner has only a handful of tables available, all of them spaced more than the minimum 6 feet apart.
Self said she’s excited to have more staff again.
“But I just hope we’re busy enough to where it helps them,” Self said. “Because if we’re not busy, I can’t pay them to be here.”
She said she was also looking forward to seeing even a few customers in the dining room again.
“When I get a chance to get out of the kitchen, I always come out here and ask the customers if everything’s OK, everything’s suitable to them, come out and speak to them,” Self said. “I don’t high-hat anybody. I don’t know a stranger. I’m just Dolly.”
