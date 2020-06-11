BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The school bus was burning ahead of schedule at the Tri-Cities Airport’s mock disaster drill Wednesday morning. By 9:50 a.m., flames engulfed the vehicle and sent thick, brown plumes of smoke into the humid air.
Jim Bean, director of Sullivan County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA), turned from the blaze toward the group of people waiting on the airport tarmac.
“Victims, come on out,” he shouted.
Federal Aviation Administration law requires the airport in Blountville to hold a hands-on emergency simulation every three years, with the goal of training its staff and first responders from the area how to respond to a plane crash.
Along with the burning bus — used to represent a jet that crashed and caught fire — the drill usually involves 30 to 40 volunteer “victims” recruited from the public. They wear grisly moulage, sprawl on the tarmac and play the roles of injured passengers and crew members from the jet.
But this year’s simulation was smaller and more subdued than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 10 or so victims walked over when Bean summoned them. All were employees of the airport and the other participating emergency response agencies. Instead of makeup, each one simply carried a tag stating their injuries and physical conditions.
As fire trucks arrived to hose down the burning bus, the victims sat down among dozens of water-filled plastic bags scattered over the tarmac. Each bag represented a body, said Gene Cossey, executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
Cossey said the decreased number of victims was a safety measure to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“We’ve had to adapt somewhat on how we run the drill,” Cossey said, standing at the edge of the tarmac. “We basically scaled it back so that we’re meeting the requirements but yet we’re not engaging as many outside agencies as we normally would.”
The first responders who did participate also used modified tactics. They couldn’t touch the victims, for example. Instead, they squatted down beside them, talked with them and told them where to walk to be treated. And the ambulances parked nearby never opened their doors.
“Normally, we would think about transporting [victims in the drill] to an actual hospital and involving the hospital’s emergency plan, but we’re not doing that this time,” Cossey said.
Modifying the disaster drill for the pandemic wasn’t actually all that hard: It just required some extra legwork to make sure all the different players used the same safety protocols, he said..
Besides the Airport Authority, the groups that participated included the Sullivan County Health Department and emergency management agencies from Sullivan and Washington counties. An array of fire departments, law enforcement offices and emergency medical services from the Tri-Cities area also joined.
The drill was initially supposed to happen in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus. Cossey said that the American Association of Airport Executives has asked him and his staff to give a presentation to their members soon about running a plane crash simulation during a pandemic.
“To their knowledge, we’re the first airport [in the U.S.] doing a drill in COVID-19,” Cossey said.
Within an hour, the bus fire was reduced to smoke, the victims and first responders were done with their tasks, and a group of participants was emptying and collecting the plastic bags.
Michael Ketron, a ground operations agent at the airport who served as a victim during the drill, said he appreciated the purpose of it.
“If there’s anything they need to address, now’s the time to do it,” said Ketron, who played a man suffering from second-degree burns.
“It looked like they knew what they were doing,” he added. “If it were a real emergency, I would have confidence that I would be very well taken care of.”
