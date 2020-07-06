BRISTOL, Va. – This year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and public health concerns, event organizers announced Monday.
“For the Birthplace of Country Music, this is one of the saddest days we have ever had to face as an organization,” BCM Executive Director Leah Ross said Monday morning.
The music festival attracts thousands to downtown Bristol each fall with performances by a wide array of artists on a number of outdoor and indoor stages.
The 20th anniversary R&R was originally scheduled for Sept. 11-13 of this year, but will now take place Sept. 10-12 of 2021.
Organizers said ticket-holders for this year’s event have three options -- defer their tickets to 2021, donate all or a portion of the ticket back to the festival or receive a refund.
Those who choose to donate at least $75 to the festival will be recognized as a “Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2020 Hero” on a plaque at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“We have spent months looking at every option available because we realize that not only does Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion have an impact on the financial stability of BCM, but the festival generates millions of dollars in spending from visitors,” Ross said. “That spending has a major impact on the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia and the region, and it directly affects our downtown businesses.”
One economic impact study completed in 2015, for example, found a $16 million economic impact from that year’s festival.
But ultimately, the health of fans, staff and the community was the priority in making the decision, Ross said.
She also said social distancing guidelines and other restrictions would have created a drastically different festival experience than the one fans have become accustomed to over the years.
“We’ve created an event where people sing and dance together, they hold each other close, and celebrate our region’s music with freedom and joy — and that’s the spirit we aim to capture each and every year,” she said.
Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads attended Monday’s announcement at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
“It’s going to have a significant impact on local downtown businesses and hotels -- they’ve come to rely on this festival every year for the past 20 years,” he said. “As far as the city’s budget goes, we had anticipated this decision so we had already factored in the potential of not having the festival this year in our budget.”
Still, Eads said he recognizes that BCM officials reviewed all options and the public health mandates that would have to be followed in both Tennessee and Virginia.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that the BCM made the correct decision, although there will be emotional and economic impacts.
“Your heart goes out to Leah and her team trying to make a really tough decision like that, knowing it’s their 20th anniversary year celebrating Rhythm & Roots, but also being conscientious stewards of the public and our community,” she said.
Rhinehart said she hopes the community will rally around BCM, which will face some financial strains from the cancelation.
But despite the challenges, Ross said “it really was an easy decision because that was the right decision.”
