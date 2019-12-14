BRISTOL, Va. — Washington-Lee Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School, the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators announced.
Washington-Lee was named a Title 1 National School of Distinction. The award was presented Friday by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan called the award a “huge accomplishment” because the school was a Focus School just five years ago. Pass rates were as low as 52% in 2015 and as high as 98% this year, he said.
“It’s been an extraordinary turnaround,” the superintendent said.
Washington-Lee is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country that is being nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2019.
A project of the NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students and highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students, according to a news release.
The program, in place since 1996, showcases the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories: exceptional student performance and academic growth for two consecutive years; closing the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years; and excellence in serving special populations of students such as the homeless, migrant and English learners.
The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education, the release states.
