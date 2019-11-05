ABINGDON, Va. -- Washington County voters do not want to move the county courthouse to the old Kmart building in Abingdon.
The vote in today's election was 11,445 against the move and 4,966 for the move, according to unofficial numbers tonight from the county's voter registrar. That means courthouse functions will remain at the current courthouse on Main Street in downtown Abingdon. The 150-year-old courthouse has space, parking and security issues.
Moving the courthouse required voter approval in a referendum that asked whether they wanted to move court functions to the former Kmart building at a price tag of $30 million.
