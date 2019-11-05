BRISTOL, Va. — Voter turnout as of 3 p.m. in Washington County was 34.5%, which is slightly ahead of turnout in 2017, according to Director of Elections Derek Lyall.
Abingdon High School has been the busiest poll location with 1,196 voters having cast a ballot as of 3 p.m., Lyall said.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m., as voters statewide will select all 40 members of the Virginia state Senate and 100 members of the House of Delegates. There are also some local races up for grabs.
In Washington County, voters will select a sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of revenue and treasurer and choose four seats on the Board of Supervisors and four members of the School Board. Three candidates are also on the ballot for three seats on the Holston River District Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Voters countywide will also vote in a referendum about a plan to relocate the Washington County Courthouse from downtown Abingdon to a vacant retail property near Interstate 81’s Exit 17.
David and Rhonda Marshall, of Bristol, Virginia, cast their ballots at John S. Battle High School today.
"You can't complain if you don't vote," David Marshall said.
They said the state races are the most important to them.
Rhonda Marshall said the courthouse referendum is an important issue because it will spend taxpayer money.
"It wasn't the main reason we came to vote, but it was an issue," she said. "Personally, I think it shouldn't be moved to that area. If they're going to move it, find another place."
Kristin McCracken, of Bristol, Virginia, said she thinks everyone should vote in elections and that the courthouse referendum was the biggest issue on the ballot to her.
"We probably shouldn't do it because it would raise our taxes," she said. "Someone said too if they stay in the current courthouse that since it's state funded the state could help pay for renovations. That seems smarter."
