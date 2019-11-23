State officials react to ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ resolutions

» Charlotte Gomer, press secretary for Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, wrote in an email that “no new gun laws have passed or even been considered yet.”

“It’s not clear what a Second Amendment Sanctuary is, what its proponents are hoping to accomplish, or what authority they think they have to preemptively opt out of gun safety laws, but if the Virginia Citizens Defense League is circulating it, you can bet it’s a bad idea. If the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws, as Virginia voters demanded just two weeks ago, we expect that everyone will follow the law and keep their citizens safe,” Gomer said.

» Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, wrote in a statement: “The governor’s proposals are basic, commonsense measures that responsible gun owners can support: preventing toddlers from grabbing loaded guns, expanding background checks, and keeping guns out of the hands of those who would hurt themselves or others. All Virginians deserve to be safe in their schools, offices, and places of worship, no matter where they live in the Commonwealth.”

» Meanwhile, Todd Pillion, a Republican who will represent Washington County in the state Senate, expressed support for people seeking “sanctuary” status.

“I stand with the large percentage of my constituents in opposition to the new Democrat majority’s proposed restrictions to undermine our Second Amendment,” Pillion, the senator-elect for the 40th District, said in a statement. “While some localities have declared themselves sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants, I believe localities have every right to declare themselves sanctuaries for our Second Amendment. Elections have consequences and this is just the start of the extreme liberal agenda we will see this session.”

» William C. Wampler III, an incoming Republican member of the House of Delegates whose district includes part of Washington County, also offered a reaction to the debate Friday.

“Both the United States and Virginia Constitutions grant our citizens the right to keep and bear arms. I believe it is my responsibility to vigorously defend our Second Amendment rights, as well as every other right granted in those documents,” he said in a statement. “But, it’s painfully clear to me: Elections have consequences.”