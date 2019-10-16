ABINGDON, Va.—Washington County, Virginia, has cancelled its burn ban due to recent rains, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
“In consultation with the Virginia Forestry Service and future forecast of rain, lifting the ban now is appropriate,” the release states.
The Board of Supervisors will formally lift the ban on Oct. 22, the release adds. The ban was enacted on Sept. 23.
The city of Kingsport, Tennessee, also lifted its burn ban on Wednesday due to recent rainfall.
