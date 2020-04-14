ABINGDON, Va. — The gravel crunched under Katrina Davidson’s boots as she stepped closer to Wolf Creek to point out her door on the row of apartments cut off from the main road by rushing floodwaters.
On Monday morning, she was dressed in her navy blue paramedic clothes, which she wears for her shifts on the Sullivan County EMS team. But Davidson found herself on the receiving end of emergency assistance when the Washington County Virginia Life Saving Crew evacuated 18 residents from the complex as overnight storms caused the creek to spill over its banks and creep into the nearby apartments.
“It’s never gotten this bad,” said Davidson, 32, who estimated she had 1 to 1 1/2 inches of water in her unit.
Davidson said she returned home early from her EMS shift after her property manager called around 3 a.m. to say that the apartment complex off Woodby Lane was flooding. When she arrived, crews were rescuing residents and saved one of her cats, Autumn.
All of the residents were safely evacuated by around 5 a.m., and no injuries were reported. They were then taken to a Quality Inn, and the Red Cross is providing assistance.
Still, her other cat, Artemis, was inside the unit as she watched the flooded creek’s steady flow around 8 a.m. She hoped the waters would continue to recede so that she could safely rescue him.
Residents of the Woodby Lane apartments weren’t the only ones who needed help Monday amid widespread storm damage and flooding across the region.
Emergency crews also rescued two people off Wyndale Road and two in Henderson Court in Abingdon, according to a news release from the Washington County Administrator’s Office.
Jason Berry, the county administrator, issued a state of emergency Monday after officials confirmed four landslides, several damaged homes, a number of trees down and numerous impassable roads.
Motorists faced some challenges in downtown Bristol on Monday morning when flooding blocked the intersection of State Street, Commonwealth Avenue and Volunteer Parkway.
Flooding closed other roads throughout the area and forced new detours for drivers.
Part of Abingdon resident Tim Roop’s neighborhood was closed off to traffic when a creek that runs through his property and his neighbors’ yards flooded into the road and damaged their homes.
Roop, 49, woke up around 7:30 a.m. Monday to the sound of storage tubs crashing in his basement, which he estimated filled with 2 feet of water before he started pumping it out.
“It’s a very, very small creek — now we have a lake,” Roop said as he surveyed his saturated yard and the debris in the street.
Flood water inundated parts of the Abingdon’s East Main Street, where water entered into 343 Designs and Abingdon Cleaners.
This isn’t the first time an overwhelmed pipe system has left this section of East Main Street between Tanner and Deadmore streets impassable, said Erika Campbell, the office manager and kitchen designer at 343 Designs. But it is the first time the kitchen design business has suffered extensive damage.
“We’ve been fortunate in that our store hasn’t taken on water before today,” she said. “This time we weren’t so lucky, and we will probably lose all of our cabinet displays inside the store.”
The 343 Designs’ showroom is now temporarily closed, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Next door, at Abingdon Cleaners, owner Lannis Greene said about 5 to 6 inches of standing water was in his facility Monday morning. He anticipated closing for a couple of days to clean up.
This latest round of flooding is another challenge for the local business after the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts forced him to lay off some employees, Greene said.
“This just kind of compounds things or makes it exponentially worse,” he said.
For Davidson, who was displaced at Woodby Lane, she said she was just thankful her neighbors made it out safely.
“This is fixable — you dry out, you pick up, you move on,” she said. “Clothes, shoes, furniture can be replaced, but you can’t replace life.”
