ABINGDON, Va. — The elections office is now closed in Washington County, Virginia, due to a recent announcement by the Mount Rogers Health District that community transmission of coronavirus is now occurring.
Voters wanting a mail-in ballot for the Abingdon Town Council election on May 5 should visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
Anyone who needs to register to vote or submit an address change may visit the same website.
Voters who do not wish to vote by mail may vote curbside from their car at the election office at the county government building near Virginia Highlands Community College.
Once the voter parks their car in the rear parking lot at the Washington County Government Center Building, 1 Government Center Place, Abingdon, call 276-676-6227 to notify staff that you would like to vote from your car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.