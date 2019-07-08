ABINGDON, Va. - A Glade Spring, Virginia woman and her passenger from Bristol, Tennessee were arrested on drug charges Sunday night according to a press release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, Deputy Cody Hash with the Sheriff's Office was on a regular patrol late Sunday night and pulled over a car after the driver failed to dim their high beams as he passed them. After Hash obtained the occupant's information it was found that the driver, Andrea Renee Barr, 37 had a revoked driver license and the passenger, Marla Jo Blake, 33 had outstanding warrants out of Washington County Virginia.
According to the release, Blake was placed under arrest and searched, during which Hash found a bag of crystal methamphetamine on Blake's person. According to the release, with Barr's consent Hash searched her and found a glass smoking device in her pocket and another such object in her car which she was arrested for. Deputies then searched the entire car and found multiple small bags of meth, a small bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Both Barr and Blake were taken back to the Abingdon facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where they are held without bond.
Barr of Glade Spring was charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle on revoked license, felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and multiple summonses for traffic violations. She is also charged with prisoner possession of a chemical compound after jail staff found more meth hidden on her as she was being processed into the jail.
Blake of Bristol, Tennessee was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled paraphernalia, felony possession of methamphetamine and served with the outstanding warrants.
According to the release about one ounce of meth total and half an ounce of marijuana were seized as well as needles and $265 in cash.