ABINGDON, Va. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man from the state of Indiana who fled after he wrecked his car on U.S. Route 19 on Monday.
Capt. Jason Shepherd with the sheriff's office said Marcus Singleton, 45, is not believed to be dangerous or armed but police are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.
Shepherd said Singleton was driving at a dangerous speed around noon Monday, when a sheriff's deputy tried to get him to pull over. However, he continued to drive away at high speeds and crashed his vehicle near 14478 Mendota Road, in Abingdon.
After that Singleton fled into the woods pursued on foot by WCSO deputies and the Virginia State Police but he ultimately escaped. Shepherd added that a dog and helicopter were called in to assist with the search, which is a common but expensive practice when suspects flee into the woods.
Deputies were told by Singleton's wife that he ran because he had suspended license. Shepherd added he did not know if there were any active warrants out against Singleton from other departments as of Monday night.
Singleton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top. He also has a black tribal tattoo on his left arm. Shepherd said he has no known ties to the area.
The county sheriff's office asks anyone with information on Singleton or his whereabouts to call 911.
