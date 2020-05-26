ABINGDON, Va. --- Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested 37 people Tuesday as part of a joint investigation done in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, Sheriff Blake Andis said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Pandemic, has resulted in a total of 101 indictments against a total of 48 individuals. Andis said his office worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bristol Virginia Police Department and the Virginia State Police, as well as other law enforcement bodies in nearby counties and states.

He added that police seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana as part of the crackdown Tuesday. However, he said to his knowledge no firearms were seized.

The Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow said the public can expect another wave of arrests toward the end of July.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments