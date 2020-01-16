ABINGDON, Va. — A woman's body was discovered Thursday and the Washington County Sheriff's Office is considering it as a suspicious death.

Sheriff Blake Andis said a woman's body was found in a vehicle, which had been parked in a vacant lot, about 6 p.m. The lifesaving crew was called to the scene along Bishop Road in the upper end of the county, where the woman was dead, Andis said.

Andis said detectives were still processing the scene late Thursday and beginning their investigation. He declined to say why the death was being considered suspicious.

The woman has not yet been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments