ABINGDON, Va.—The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a bluetick dog.

According to Sheriff Fred Newman, the animal was transported to Virginia Tech Animal Services Laboratory for an autopsy. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is assisting Animal Control with conducting interviews into the incident. The investigation is ongoing, Newman said.

The sheriff told the Bristol Herald Courier that the dog was taken to the veterinarian on Monday and died early Tuesday of what appeared to be a stab wound.

No arrests have been made, he said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

