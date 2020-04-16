ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has alerted residents of a phone scam that has been abusing its information.
“We have received multiple calls stating that someone from our agency is calling Washington County, Virginia, residents and telling [them] they have missed jury duty and they can pay a fine to avoid being arrested,” Sheriff Blake Andis said in a press release Wednesday.
Andis said the person making the calls “is identifying himself as Sgt. Dawson,” and added that his voicemail says he’s “Sgt. Dawson with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”
The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have an employee with that name, Andis said, and it does not seek fines for missed jury duty.
“Please do not give this caller your information, money, or arrange a time to meet with them,” Andis said. “Do not purchase a gift card and give this person the information from the gift card. If you have any questions about a call you receive like this please call our office at 276-676-6000.”
