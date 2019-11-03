•••
Blake Andis, Republican candidate
Why are you running for sheriff?
I am running for the office of sheriff because I sincerely want to make a difference in people’s lives. I have the education and training, job experience, and can provide a commonsense approach to successfully lead the Sheriff’s Office. For over 32 years, my entire career in law enforcement has been dedicated to serving the citizens of Washington County and I have some remarkable and priceless memories as a result.
I was born and raised in Washington County, Virginia, where I grew up working on my family farm raising tobacco, hay, and cattle. I quickly learned to respect hard work and dedication to any job performed, whether big or small. I have been married to my wife, Kim for over 29 years and we have two children, Kori and Dylan. We are born again Christians, as our family is built on a foundation of our devout faith and love for God.
I consider the office of sheriff to be the most important job in Washington County. The sheriff must serve and protect all citizens. The sheriff must serve with integrity, transparency, commitment, dedication, and show consideration to every citizen of the county. The sheriff must be able to evaluate crime trends and be able to adjust personnel to efficiently and effectively prevent criminal activity. I have the desire and passion to work diligently for the citizens of Washington County. I want to provide the best law enforcement services possible while protecting you and your family. I am not a politician; I am not looking for fame; I’m just a hard-working, common man who is working hard to make a difference in the county so that our families and will have a safer place to live, not only in the present, but also in the future.
What job experience do you have?
I started my career in law enforcement with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office as a volunteer and was hired in November 1988 working as a jailer. I soon became interested in other areas of the Sheriff’s Office and wanted to learn all aspects of its operations. While working in the jail, I attended and was certified as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher for 911 operations, served on the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team, and helped start the Underwater Recovery team as a scuba diver.
I was later assigned to the patrol division and requested to attend a narcotic detector canine training course designed by the U.S. Customs at the Virginia State Police academy. I handled the first drug detecting canines in Washington County for 5 years. I was then promoted to the Investigations division where I worked various crimes such as murders, robberies, rape, embezzlement, fraud, drugs, etc. While working in the investigation division I was sworn in as a Deputy U.S. Marshal serving on a fugitive task force for many years.
I have also attended and helped develop the Virginia School Resource Training course and worked as a school resource officer. I have worked as a narcotic detective and served as a federal agent working with the Federal Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, working on drug dealers, drug importers, illegal firearms and complicated conspiracy cases. While I was working with the ATF, I developed the largest methamphetamine distribution and trafficking case in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. During that time, I was working with other federal and state agencies and on one occasion, a motorcycle dealership including assets valued at over 3 million dollars was seized. The team and myself arrested numerous traffickers and dealers in multiple states.
While working undercover and as a federal agent, I trained and was certified as an operator for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Quantico, Virginia. I also served on the Southwest Virginia Clandestine Lab Team, which concentrated on methamphetamine lab seizures and conducting the safe dismantling of labs in Southwest Virginia. I have experience in federal and state courts working with various agencies to conduct successful operations with quality case development, testimonies and procedures for successful prosecutions.
In 2003, I was promoted to Major or “Chief Deputy” in charge of all divisions and 109 personnel at the Sheriff’s Office. I managed the Sheriff’s Office budget, policy and procedures, administration, court security, emergency medical dispatch, patrol division, investigations division, civil process, Washington County jail, animal control, school resource, neighborhood watch, specialized teams such as SWAT, canine teams, mounted patrol, bike patrol, dive team, and various personnel issues.
During my tenure as Chief Deputy, I coordinated the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office initial state accreditation and later, reaccreditation of state certifications from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. This Accreditation process holds the Sheriff’s Office to the highest professional standards including administration, operations, personnel, and trainings. While serving as chief deputy I equipped officers with much needed equipment such as shotguns, rifles, specialty tactical equipment, less than lethal equipment, and mobile data terminal computers for vehicles. The mobile data terminal computers assist officers with live data from the 911 center. Live data can consist of calls for service and information, calls regarding an officer responding, location of officers, and a detailed 911 mapping system. I received a Governors Honorable Mention award and a Certificate of Recognition from the Washington County Board of Supervisors for the innovation and implementation of technology.
I am also certified as a Department of Criminal Justice: Police General Instructor with specialties in firearms, drug enforcement, and active shooter. I am a certified instructor from The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, specializing in the areas of incident response to terrorist bombings, prevention and response to suicide bombers, and understanding and planning for school bomb incidents. While working as Chief Deputy I attended The University of Louisville’s Southern Police Academy. The training is a twelve week (480 hour) in-residence, accredited college level educational program. The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable of assuming positions of leadership. Furthermore, while serving as Chief Deputy, I worked with Senator William Wampler to develop laws and restrictions on methadone clinics moving into and ruining our communities.
In June 2012 I was chosen to lead the Virginia Highlands Community College Police Department as Chief of Police. I currently serve on the Virginia Community College System threat assessment team and am also a Title IX Investigator. I serve as the Emergency Management Coordinator maintaining the overall campus operations during an emergency. I am responsible for planning, coordinating, maintaining, and updating the Crisis Management Plan including coordination of training programs and emergency operation drills, mitigation plans, OSHA, and the continuity of operations planning process. I am an instructor/trainer for the Federal Emergency Management Association Community Emergency Response Team. I am also a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Hunter education instructor. I am a 2015 graduate of the Washington County Virginia Chamber of Commerce Leadership program. I am also a member of the:
• Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police
• Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy Executive Board
• Virginia Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators
• Highlands Crisis Intervention Team Advisory Committee
• Washington County Coordinated Community Domestic and Sexual Assault Response Team
• National Rifle Association
• National Wild Turkey Federation
With nearly 32 years of law enforcement experience, education, and training, I have extensive knowledge of every position within the Sheriff’s Office and I know how each job can be efficiently performed to maximize effectiveness. I strive to work diligently with others and if elected, I will work to encourage teamwork and comradery among all employees of the Sheriff’s Office so that the citizens of Washington County may procure the benefits of an integrated and united law enforcement team.
I am a proven leader by example; I have worked my way meticulously through various jobs and duties, ranks, and divisions. I have the experience, knowledge, and dedication to lead the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. I am committed to serving the citizens of Washington County and committed to making a difference in people’s lives, for the better.
Education?
Following my graduation from Abingdon High School, I continued his education at Virginia Highlands Community College and Bluefield State College. I am also a graduate of the University of Louisville Southern Police Academy.
Where do you live?
Abingdon, Virginia
Age?
51
Previous political experience?
In 2015, I ran for the office of sheriff in Washington County, Virginia.
Marty Berry, Independent candidate
Why are you running for the office of sheriff?
I have served under the past six sheriffs dating back to 1981. Over the years, I have had the privilege to work with some of the most talented people and it my hope to continue to work with these dedicated individuals who are devoted to the safety of the citizens of this county. I want the employees at the Sheriff’s Office to know they are important to me, I also want the citizens to know that the community’s safety is my number one priority. I truly feel with my experience, knowledge of the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement training, and leadership skills, I am in a unique position to make a already great agency even better.
What job experience do you have?
I have worked for a total of 37 years. I started as a purchasing agent and rose though the ranks to patrol captain. I have been responsible for purchasing equipment for the office, I was responsible for running the jail as a jailer, running the shift as a patrol sergeant and lieutenant. As patrol captain I ran the field services division. Which was made up of patrol, school resources, animal and litter control and special teams. I was responsible for all of the accreditation files for that division.
I worked as a civil process server and courtroom security. I was incident commander for several events and incidents that took place within the county.
Where do you live?
I still live in my home place on Bradley Street, in the town of Abingdon.
Age ?
60
Previous political experience?
None
Education?
I attended and graduated from Abingdon High School in 1977. I attend VHCC and MECC. I attended and graduated from the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Center, where I obtained certificates in Basic Jailor and Basic Law Enforcement, Civil Process and Courtroom Security training. A certificate as. Department of Criminal Justice General instructor and Firearms Instructor. First line supervisor school.
I have received certificates in National Incident Management from The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
Leadership Academy at Mountain Empire Community College.
Rex Carter, Independent candidate
Why running for sheriff?
I see the need for a more proactive, community-based approach to help people. With the numerous problems of illegal drugs, domestic violence, addiction and lack of information to available services, Washington County needs new and fresh leadership. To address several of these problems, I am the only candidate proposing forward-thinking initiatives, such as Handle With Care for our schools (a free resource to aid children, school staff and resource officers to identify children who need help), more training through our local academy on Trauma Informed Care and grant-funded Growth Through Opportunity initiative to help people with disabilities participate in a mentoring program at the Sheriff's Office. There is also a need for the SNIDS program. The Special Needs in Distress program is an information collection program that family members can provide to the Sheriff's Office. Dispatch enters the information into a database thus alerting responding deputies, should a call for service or welfare check to that home comes in, and that a person at the residence has certain mental or physical issues, the deputy can respond accordingly. Thus, my slogan since I began my campaign in January is People over Politics. It is imperative we move away from the status-quo mindset and bring in new ideas and initiatives to better care for the citizens of Washington County. Because of the needs I see in the county, I chose to run as an Independent Candidate to serve all people, regardless of any political party or background. Law enforcement must be about putting the needs of the people first.
Job Experience?
I have a combined total of nearly 24 years law enforcement and security experience. Just over 20 of those years are experience from the Virginia State Police. During my last 5 years with the Virginiaa State Police, I oversaw the Virginia Criminal Information Network operation for 70+ law enforcement agencies from the New River to Lee County. My core responsibility was to ensure each agency remained in compliance with standards set forth by the FBI National Crime Information Center (NCIC) program. I supervised approximately 100 Agency Coordinators and provided training and instruction to those coordinators as well as hundreds of communications operators throughout the state. I have also served as a Lead Instructor for the Commonwealth of Virginia Defensive Tactics program providing instruction on both the local and state level. Having been in supervisory roles in this function, I worked alongside instructors to produce a safe, yet comprehensive training environment for trainees. For 7 years as a Recruiter for the Dept. of State Police, I worked in conjunction with our Personnel Division and the Superintendent's Office to recruit and retain the most qualified women and minority applicants. Being the top recruiter of applicants for the State Police academy classes gave me the foresight to know how to meet personnel needs within an agency. During the last nearly 4 years, I currently as the Security Operations Specialist and Human Resources Generalist for Universal Fibers, which employees nearly 1300 people worldwide. I manage and oversee the physical and personal security of the Universal Fibers Bristol location. I provide security support for our other U.S. locations as well and advise for our global facilities when needed. I also manage the on-boarding process for recruitment for Universal Fibers and handle various HR duties. Throughout my career I have had numerous opportunities to lead and manage churches (30 years ministry experience), specialty classes ranging from self-defense to Active Shooter Training, Community Outreach programs, attend numerous training opportunities in Washington, DC (2018) and Atlanta, GA (2019) pertaining to the Opioid Crisis and Managing Emotional Trauma for Law Enforcement. My volunteer opportunity with the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Auxiliary Deputy for 3 years provided exceptional experience within the operations of the agency. I am also the owner/operator of Omega Karate in Abingdon, pastor of Woodland Baptist Church and currently maintain credentials as a law enforcement officer through the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
Education?
Emory & Henry College, 1994 - Bachelor of Arts - Interdisciplinary Studies with 3 Majors: Mass Communications; Business Management; Political Science and a Graduate of the Virginia State Police Academy 1995; NRA Instructor Certification Course 2018 and current study Graduate of Theology - Gulf Coast Bible Institute, Ft Walton Beach, FL.
Live?
Abingdon, VA
Age?
48
Previous Political Exp?
Have not ran for office before.
Greg Hogston, Democrat candidate
Why are you running for the office of sheriff?
For as long as I can remember, I have aspired to be in law enforcement and the sheriff of Washington County. Washington County is home to myself and my family. I have been in administration at the Sheriff's Office for many years and have taken every opportunity to learn different positions and aspects of the office. The wonderful men and women of the Sheriff's Office are my family and I want to lead them into the future of an outstanding agency. I will be the loyal, dedicated and compassionate sheriff that Washington County deserves. I care about each and every citizen in our community and want to be a service to them. Having the opportunity to serve the citizens of Washington County for the past sixteen years, I have developed many relationships throughout each community. I have built a level of trust with citizens involving issues and concerns that need to be addressed in a timely manner, allowing communities to progress forward in a safe environment. I have the passion for the job and am willing to take on the sacrifices that will come to ensure the citizens of the county have a sheriff they can depend on in times of need. I will focus on enhancing the skills and abilities of our personnel who serve in the communities and schools of Washington County. I will fully invest in my appointees to ensure that they will provide the highest level of law enforcement services to our citizens for years to come.
What job experience do you have?
Prior to coming to Washington County Sheriff’s Office in December 2003, I was a Patrol Supervisor for the Saltville Police Department where I also supervised DMV enforcement activities. I also worked in the public school system as a SRO and D.A.R.E. Instructor supervising the scheduling of classes held in the schools and community events. In furthering my career I accepted a position with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. I worked as a patrol deputy for two years and was promoted to sergeant to supervise one of four platoons in the patrol division. During this time I received the first employee of the month and employee of the year awards for my service to the citizens of Washington County. I was also tasked with overseeing the the Neighborhood Watch Program where I began one of the most important journeys of my career, building community relationships.
After serving as patrol sergeant for two years, I was promoted to the rank of first sergeant. This position involved supervision of all traffic control and enforcement activities in addition to overseeing the budget, finance and fleet management which includes purchasing and equipping of agency vehicles. The first sergeant position also involved supervising the agency’s entire DMV grant funding and scheduling of activities with other law enforcement agencies such as Border to Border and Hands across the Border events with other states. I supervised the department’s litter control and Assign-a-Highway program where probationers were assigned to clean littered roadways and areas in the County. During my time as first sergeant I supervised the entry of the agency in the state and National Law Enforcement Challenge Award which placed first in the state and second in the national challenge. WCSO was recognized for its efforts in traffic safety and reducing serious injury and fatal crashes in our county. I was a recipient of the Virginia Highway Safety Office Occupant Protection Leadership Award and a recipient of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) award.
After serving the agency in the role of first sergeant for four years, I was then promoted to lieutenant in the administrative division of the Sheriff’s Office. At that time, I was assigned to supervise the Neighborhood Watch Program and was responsible for improving and expanding the program within the county. During my time as lieutenant, the Neighborhood Watch Program doubled in size and focused on educating and protecting citizens against crime. I was also assigned to work with the division commander in assisting with the agency’s accreditation process. I learned the importance of how professional standards govern the operational procedures of the agency. These standards ensure that department polices and directives conform with the accreditation standards. The communications division was placed under my supervision during my time as Administrative Lieutenant where I was responsible for upgrading the Sheriff’s Office GPS and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) systems from older technology to more up-to-date services for our patrol vehicles. The agency’s communication tower was also upgraded from one tower to five locations in order to better serve the citizens and communities in the county during emergency calls and catastrophic events.
After serving the role as Administrative Lieutenant for three years, I was then assigned to lieutenant of the patrol division where I supervised deputies in the field service division. My role in this area consisted of overall operations of the Patrol functions and working with deputies, providing hands on supervision. I also worked with the Washington County Substance Abuse Coalition since its inception ten years ago and the Washington County Drug Court program which has provided a much needed service to citizens battling substance addiction. During 2016-2017, I received Crisis Intervention Training and obtained an instructor-ship in this area. This training helps ensure that deputies receive the Crisis Intervention skills needed to properly identify and assist with mental health and substance addiction issues. My time as a patrol lieutenant also helped ensure that the communities within the county were getting the services needed with adequate patrol coverage. I currently serve on the board for Mount Rogers Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP).
Education?
I am a graduate of Northwood High School and Smyth County Career and Technology Center in 1990 where I received my welding certification. I attended VHCC in the field of HVAC and decided to transition my career path to law enforcement. I have received multiple levels of training from basic to the executive level in criminal justice management. I have received training from Wytheville Community College through the Virginia State Police in Bomb Threat Planning and Response for Educational Facilities and Bullying in Elementary and Middle Schools by Virginia Commonwealth University. I have also received training in Community Policing to Reduce Domestic Violence by Virginia Community Policing Institute along with Supervision and Management through Southwest Law Enforcement Training Academy. In 2007, I received training conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy on Emergency Response to Radiological Transportation. In 2009, I received training through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Older Driver, Train the Trainer Program. This training educates law enforcement in identifying and assisting older drivers when encountering age related safety factors when behind the wheel. I have attended multiple training sessions through Paradigm Services dealing with Pipeline Emergency Response approved by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
In 2010, I attended the Scenario-Based Executive Level Training provided by the Department of Homeland Security in conjunction with Western Community Policing Institute, Western Oregon University and Virginia Center for Policing Innovation. In 2011, I attended Mountain Empire Community College Professional Leadership Academy and received training in Law Enforcement Management and Supervision. In 2014, I received training from the Environmental Protection Agency in Methamphetamine Laboratory First Responder Awareness and Operations along with Surviving Verbal Conflict and Public Service Excellence from the Department of Criminal Justice Services. In 2016 and 2017 I received Crisis Intervention and Instructor Training to implement the CIT training for deputies and assisted in the implementation of the new CITAC center in 2019. In 2018, I attended the 12th National Harm Reduction Conference in New Orleans dealing with issues of substance abuse and addiction and how to form successful and sustaining coalitions to deal with these issues. In 2019 I successfully completed the Leadership of Washington County program dealing with the familiarization of the operations of State and Local Government.
Where do you live?
I live in the Glade Spring community of Washington County.
Age?
I am 47 years of age.
Previous political experience?
I have worked in the political environment for the last sixteen years of my law enforcement career (Sheriff's Office). Not only observing the delicate balance between law enforcement and politics but how important the correct balance must be maintained between the two. My experience will ensure law enforcement activities are not pressured by political influence. Confidence will be ensured by the fair and impartial treatment of all county citizens and Sheriff's Office appointees.
