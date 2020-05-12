ABINGDON, Va. — The due date for real estate taxes has been pushed back to June 20 in Washington County, Virginia.
Delaying that date was among the items approved Tuesday by the Washington County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting.
This delay is to help individuals who have lost income or businesses that are now closed due to the coronavirus, said county treasurer Fred Parker.
“Obviously, we are in unchartered waters,” Parker said. “The whole nation is. Nobody knows what’s going on.”
The delayed due date is also an effort to work with taxpayers, Parker said. “We’re not going to dramatically punish people who have been impacted by COVID-19.”
Also on Tuesday, the board approved a lifetime dog license to replace the one-year and three-year options. The lifetime license “makes sense,” Parker said.
On financial matters, the board approved receiving more than $4.68 million in federal funds earmarked to compensate for the county’s extra expenses due to COVID-19.
This amount, according to county administrator Jason Berry, will be shared with the towns of Abingdon, Damascus and Glade Spring.
And it’s slated to cover expenses incurred by the localities from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, Berry said.
“These are recovered expenses — not lost revenues,” Berry added.
In another money move, the board approved taking out a $12.5 million line of credit from First Bank and Trust. But, according to Berry, this loan will only be used if the county finds itself financially distressed dealing with COVID-19 emergencies as the pandemic continues to keep businesses closed or at reduced operations.
In dealing with COVID-19, county officials have now set May 18 as the date to reopen the county administration building, but Berry has advised employees and the public to use masks and gloves.
Temperatures will also be taken at the building, according to Berry.
In turn, a fogging machine has also been ordered, Berry said, so that county officials can use what Berry called “an industrialized Lysol can” in the county’s meeting room before and after meetings as a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
