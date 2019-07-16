ABINGDON, Va. — A number of mailboxes have been vandalized this week in Washington County.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received about 14 calls regarding mailboxes being damaged. Deputy Darrell Dickenson said most of the calls reported multiple mailboxes being damaged.
Dickenson said the calls have come in from Loves Mill Road, Delmar Road, Piper Road, Blue Spring Road, Limestone Drive, McCann Road and Zion Church Road. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
“Our agency takes these crimes seriously, as a number of the victims are elderly and are unable to physically repair or replace their mailboxes,” Sheriff Fred Newman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 276-676-6000.