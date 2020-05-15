ABINGDON, Va. — The second floor of the Washington County Government Center will reopen to the public Monday with temperature screenings.

The second floor offices include county administration, building and development services, zoning, budget and finance, recreation, voter registrar, human resources, economic development and the county attorney’s office.

Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, all employees and citizens entering the building will have their temperature scanned. If an individual’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, they will be asked to immediately leave.

The Seek Scan device being used for temperature screens is an infrared thermal imaging system designed to measure human skin temperature. The devices will only retain the date and time of the scan and the temperature reading. No other information will be collected or saved.

