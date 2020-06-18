BRISTOL, Va. — A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Wednesday night in an attempted traffic stop.
Deputy Brad Lloyd tried to stop a Ford Explorer on Lee Highway near Exit 10 off Interstate 81, Chief Deputy Scott Snapp said Thursday. Lloyd followed the vehicle into a mobile home park near the BVU Authority.
At a dead end, Lloyd got out of his cruiser to stop the vehicle because he believed there was nowhere else to go, Snapp said. The driver, however, fled, striking a vehicle and the deputy. The Explorer, which was reported stolen in Suffolk County, Virginia, was later located in Bristol, Virginia. But the driver, who has not been identified, has not been found, Snapp said.
Lloyd was taken to the hospital with a leg injury, but he has since been released.
