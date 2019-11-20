ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has purchased 100 new service handguns to be carried by deputies.
Sheriff Fred Newman said using asset seizure money from drug dealers that have been charged and convicted, the agency used $28,150 to make purchase new weapons. Newman said current weapons were almost 10 years old.
“The new Smith & Wesson 2.0 40 caliber handguns are some of the newest models available,” Newman said. “The weapons are extremely reliable and should provide years of service to the members of our Sheriff’s Office.”
Each deputy will undergo familiarization and training with the new weapons before being issued.
