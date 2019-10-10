A Washington County couple has won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery, according to the state agency.
Martha Brooks was sitting in the doctor’s office when she received a strange call from her husband, the agency said in a news release.
“He said, ‘We’re millionaires!’ but I didn’t believe him,” she said.
It turns out her husband scratched a $30 Million Cash Out ticket from the Virginia Lottery and discovered it was a top prize winner. He gave the ticket to her to claim.
The winning ticket was bought at Roadrunner Market at 15572 Lee Highway near Bristol. She and her husband, who live outside Bristol in Washington County, had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes, the release states. They chose the cash option.
“It feels wonderful. I feel blessed,” she said as the couple claimed their prize at the Virginia Lottery customer service center in Abingdon.
They claimed the fourth and final top prize in $30 Million Cash Out, which means the game has ended.
Brooks lives in Washington County, which received nearly $4.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year.
