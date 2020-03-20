ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Circuit Court announced several operational changes Thursday in response to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
For filings in an existing case or filing a new civil matter, paperwork can be dropped off at the courthouse’s front door with security, according to a news release from Patricia S. Moore, the clerk of court. Originals and copies will be mailed back as appropriate, according to a news release.
People who need to wait for a recorded document, service papers or bail piece releases should do so in front of the court building.
Estate qualifications will only be handled by appointment, which can be arranged by contacting the clerk’s office.
Concealed handgun permit renewals can be submitted by mail, and the application is available on the county website, the release states. New applications should be dropped off at the courthouse’s security checkpoint.
Marriage license issuance will be handled by phone, fax and email, and people should call the clerk’s office before making any appearances, the release states.
