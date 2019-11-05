Polls are now closed in Virginia and the unofficial winners in Washington County's races have been announced.
In the Harrison District, incumbent Phillip McCall beat political newcomer David L. “Sappo" Millsap with 1,314 votes, or by 177 votes.
Charlie S. Hargis Jr. won over incumbent Allison Mays in the Madison District with 1,420 votes, or by 54 votes.
In the Monroe District, Wayne Stevens won by 1,388 votes, or by 627 votes over Heather Carlsen. He will replace Eddie Copenhaver who didn’t run for reelection.
In the only contested School Board race in the county, incumbent C. Dayton Owens lost to challenger W. Lee Brannon by more than 200 votes.
Return to heraldcourier.com for continuing coverage of election results.
