Polls are now closed in Virginia and the unofficial winners in Washington County's races have been announced. 

In the Harrison District, incumbent Phillip McCall beat political newcomer David L. “Sappo" Millsap with 1,314 votes, or by 177 votes.

Charlie S. Hargis Jr. won over incumbent Allison Mays in the Madison District with 1,420 votes, or by 54 votes.

In the Monroe District, Wayne Stevens won by 1,388 votes, or by 627 votes over Heather Carlsen. He will replace Eddie Copenhaver who didn’t run for reelection.

In the only contested School Board race in the county, incumbent C. Dayton Owens lost to challenger W. Lee Brannon by more than 200 votes.

Return to heraldcourier.com for continuing coverage of election results. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

llowery@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @BHC_Lurah | Facebook.com/lurahjournalist

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments