ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., but it will be closed to the public.

The board urges the public to keep social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens can watch a livestream of the meeting on the county’s website, www.washcova.com/board-of-supervisors/.

