ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Administrator Jason Berry has declared a state of emergency in response to the possible spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, county government offices will be on a limited closing schedule, including:

» County government offices will be closed to the public.

» Employees will telework when possible, or work on a varied schedule.

» Building Services, zoning and water and erosion settlement control will continue to receive applications and request only via email and a physical drop-box outside the office’s main entrance.

» The Recreation Department has suspended all after-school programs and all spring sports programs.

» Washington County Park opening is delayed to May 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments